Bristol, Virginia City Council to discuss landfill Tuesday night

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A months’ long topic will continue among Bristol, Virginia city leaders Tuesday regarding the landfill that has shown high levels of benzene in quality tests.

While benzene is a chemical compound known to irritate the skin, eyes and throat, Virginia state environmentalists found that the landfill poses no threat to community members in July.

In February 2021, prior to the discovery of the high benzene levels, the odor issues resulted in heated discussions among city leaders.

The city council’s agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting does not mention specific areas of discussion surrounding the landfill.