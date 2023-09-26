BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia City Council is scheduled to discuss a measure to outlaw public urination and other actions at its meeting Tuesday.

An agenda item for the meeting states the proposed ordinance would make public urination, defecation and the exposure of genitals unlawful within the city. The ordinance would bar anyone from carrying out those actions on any sidewalk, street, public place or in view of the public.

The ordinance allows exceptions for bathrooms or other facilities designed for those purposes.

According to the agenda, if adopted by the council, anyone who violates the ordinance would be guilty of a class 1 misdemeanor.

The ordinance must clear two votes by the council in order to go into effect.

The Bristol, Virginia City Council is set to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.