BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Virginia City Council agreed to a $600,000 incentive for the development of a new dual hotel.

The proposed hotel would be located off of Exit 7 of Interstate 81 in the Village development area. The building will house both Tru and Home 2 by Hilton Hotels. An existing Hilton Garden Inn is already in that area and is owned by the same developers, S & D Hotel, LLC.

The proposed amount for the Dec.12 city council meeting was originally $760,000.

The proposed performance agreement is a no-net-loss economic development grant award, according to their city council agenda summary.

“So basically a no-net-loss agreement says that if a business generates tax revenue, they get a portion of that tax revenue back,” Bristol, Virginia Mayor Neal Osborne said. “The original proposed $760,000 that was suggested tonight would have been 50% of that back over a four-year period or up to $760,000, whichever came first. There was not support for $760,000. So. it was revised down to $600,000.”

The agreement passed with four yes votes and one no vote from Mayor Osborne.

Osborne said he felt there needs to be more of a framework to determine how they give out incentives and no-net-loss agreements.

“Because we are dealing with taxpayer money,” Osborne said. “And if a business is coming,

you want to be very careful with giving incentives not to businesses necessarily they’re just going to take away existing tax revenue from another business that’s doing the same thing, because then if this one here goes up and this one goes down, you gain nothing.”

The proposed hotel would have six stories with 160 rooms and is anticipated to bring more than 40 full-time positions.

The $600,000 agreement still has to go back to the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) to get approval. It may or may not have to go back to the city council afterward.

“It depends on if they [IDA] just go along with the $600,000 exactly or if they want the counter at a different amount,” Osborne said. “It would have come back to us for possible approval again. But that’s really just dependent on what they do with that amount that we’ve sent.”

The hotel developer also has to agree on that amount.

Osborne said that a completion date in the initial negotiation was to be sometime in the first quarter of 2025.

“It could go as late as September of 2025, depending on weather and supply chain and how long it takes us to come to an agreement on this no-net-loss,” Osborne said.