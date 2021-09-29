Bristol, Virginia citizens voice their frustration over landfill

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Over the last few months, some citizens of Bristol have raised concerns over foul odors coming from the city’s landfill. On Tuesday, citizens attended the City Council meeting to voice those concerns.

Their complaints were that the landfill caused them suffering, such as headaches, insomnia, and an overall negative effect on their mental health.

“I understand the citizens’ frustration, I truly do,” said Randy Eads, city manager. “I’ve been out there at night, at daytime. I smell what they smell and everyone on this City Council, my staff, and myself, we are committed to solving this issue as quickly as possible.”

The city says it has partnered with Byers Scientific to assist with neutralizing the odors. They expect the odor mitigation to be complete within the next week.