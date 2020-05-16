Bristol, Va. to hold public hearing on casino proposal

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia City Council will hold a public hearing next week regarding the preferred operator of a proposed casino.

The meeting will take place Thursday, May 21 at 12:30 p.m. at city hall (300 Lee St.).

The meeting comes after Hard Rock International submitted a proposal for a casino at the former Bristol Mall. The hearing will give members of the public a chance to give their input on the proposal.

Hard Rock submitted a cover letter and a partially-redacted 307-page plan to city leaders.

The city will continue to accept public comments by phone (276-645-7333) and email (nicole.storm@bristolva.org) for those who do not wish to attend the meeting in person due to COVID-19.

The city will have to hold referendum to legalize casino-style gambling before the casino can be built.

