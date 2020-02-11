1  of  14
Bristol, Va. to discuss granting land to Sessions Hotel for public sidewalk at Tuesday hearing

by: News Channel 11 Staff

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A public hearing will be held on Tuesday night in Bristol, Virginia as the city plans to give a piece of land to the Sessions Hotel for the construction of a public sidewalk.

According to the City of Bristol, Virginia, the proposed sidewalk will be located between the hotel property and State Street.

The city council will hold a public hearing on the plans Tuesday night starting at 6:00 p.m. at city hall.

Construction remains ongoing for the Sessions Hotel and the adjoining Southern Craft restaurant.

