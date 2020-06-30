Bristol, Va. student named finalist for ‘2020 Duck Tape Stuck at Prom Contest’ for duct tape dress

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A local Virginia high school student has been named one of the five finalist in the Duck Tape brand’s “2020 Duck Tape Stuck at Prom Contest.”

Ainsley Dunning, a student at John S. Battle High School, created a dress made of the tape to wear to prom.

Students from across the U.S. and Canada compete in the annual competition.

The winner of the dress grand prize wins a $10,000 scholarship prize, and the four runners up win a $500 cash scholarships as well as prize packs from Duck Brand.

The winners of the tuxedo competition are awarded the same prizes.

To vote for the finalists, click here.

You can vote once a day for each category through July 10.

To view the 2020 Gallery of entries, click here.