BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Sheriff’s Office announced a program on Friday that aims to keep loved ones safe.

The service, called Project Lifesaver, provides clients with a wrist or ankle band that emits a silent radio frequency. Clients’ caregivers notify the sheriff’s office if a loved one goes missing.

The program aims to help reduce the dangers people who wander off may face. This can include those living with Alzheimer’s, autism, Down syndrome, dementia or other cognitive conditions.

“The primary mission of Project Lifesaver is to provide timely response to save lives and reduce potential injury for adults and children who wander…,” a news release from the department states.

Project Lifesaver offers 24/7 service and helps save time and resources for agencies involved in the search process.

“More importantly, because time is of the essence, every minute lost increases the risk of a tragic outcome,” the release states.

The program, which had been suspended because of understaffing, has limited availability due to funding. The sheriff’s office continues to work to secure more money for new transmitters and other necessary equipment.

For more information, call Lt. Ronnie Leonard at 276-645-7327 or 276-494-4278. Those interested can also email leonardr@bvso.net. Donations can be sent and addressed as the following:

Bristol Virginia Sheriff’s Office

Project Lifesaver

497 Cumberland St.

Bristol, VA 24201

Project Lifesaver is part of the international effort to save families and responders time and resources. The program has helped locate nearly 4,000 people. For more information, click here.