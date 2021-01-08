Bristol, Va. Sheriff David Maples to retire sometime in 2021

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol, Virginia Sheriff David Maples says he plans to retire at some point in 2021.

Sheriff Maples told News Channel 11 that he has not chosen an exact time during the year that he would retire but it will be in 2021.

“It could be the end of the year, it could be tomorrow,” Maples said.

Maples said if he remains in office through July, he will have been with the Bristol Virginia Sheriff’s Office for 39 years.

He was elected as sheriff in 2017 and took office in 2018.

Maples said he is retiring to spend more time with his family.

Maples told News Channel 11 that plans for who would fill the role of sheriff if he retired before his term was up are still undetermined.

It is the sheriff’s duty to oversee the jails and courts in Bristol, Virginia.