Bristol, Va. Sheriff believes community stronger together

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Born and raised in Bristol, Virginia, Sheriff Tyrone Foster prefers to just be known as “Tyrone.”

He’s served his community in several public positions — most recognizably as a school board member, a police officer and now as sheriff.

“[I’ve been with] the police department for 22 years,” said Foster. “When I was elected school board member, my goal was to be the regional chair. I succeeded to be the regional chair, and then I wanted to be on the Virginia School Boards Association Board of Directors and also got that as part of the Regional Chair.

“And then I said, ‘Well, let’s shoot for VSBA president.'”

As a detective with the Bristol, Virginia Police Department, Foster served as a field training officer, a crisis negotiator, a gang investigator, a member of the Bristol Virginia Police Honor Guard, among many other roles.

Besides his official roles, he’s taken on other roles in the community and is an active member of his church.

“Being at Fellowship Chapel, I’m a security team leader, which is because I’m part of law enforcement,” said Foster. “That really comes to serve as a plus. I’m also a van driver there as well.”

Foster has also volunteered with local little leagues as a coach and officiated high school basketball games for more than 18 years with the VHSL Appalachian Officials Association.

Father to five and grandfather to four, his office showcases dozens of family photos and memorable moments.

Family photos in Sheriff Tyrone Foster’s office

Family photos in Sheriff Tyrone Foster’s office

Faith and family have long been driving factors in Foster’s life. He grew up attending Lee Street Baptist Church and then Fellowship Chapel Church after getting married to his wife Becky Hicks Foster.

“Sam and Helen Foster were great, great parents, and I miss them daily,” said Foster. “Their kids were in church, believe you, me.”

Foster remembers his childhood fondly. He was raised in public housing but said he never felt poor because everyone around him had the same things.

“We were probably poor when we were growing up, but we didn’t know we were poor,” said Foster. “My mom was a homemaker, but my dad seemed like he worked day and night.”

Segregation was still prevalent during his early childhood. For first and second grade he attended Douglass High School, a segregated school, before heading to an integrated George Washington Elementary for third and fourth grade.

Tyrone Foster on Eastern Little League Team

Foster casually calls himself the Jackie Robinson of Bristol, crossing race lines to play in the Eastern Little League. Even succeeding in getting into the league, he still faced discrimination.

When he was 12 years old, a friend’s parent wrote in the local paper of the injustice of Foster and his friend being barred from the American Legion at the league’s annual party simply because they were Black.

Tyrone Foster on Eastern Little League Team

Write up of discrimination incident at American Legion Pool (7/23/70)

Foster said advice from his father has driven much of his success.

“My daddy always told me said you never forget who you are and where you came from,” said Foster. “But also, you’ve got to know where you came from, to know where you’re going.”

Foster was elected to the Bristol Virginia School Board by write-in in 2008 and served as Vice-Chair and Chair until stepping down after being elected sheriff. He eventually served as President of the Virginia State School Board, where he worked on several committees, including The African American Superintendent’s Advisory Council and The Students and School in Challenging Environments Taskforce.

During his time on the school board, he strove for diversity and equity in schools. He adopted the moniker “be the difference.”

“My push was to try to find teachers of color that look more like our students,” said Foster. “The most important thing is making sure that they learn on a level playing ground and have the same opportunities as each other.”

One of his favorite memories from his time on the school board was giving the commencement address at his alma mater, Virginia High School.

As sheriff, he hopes to improve programs within the jail.

“There are so many programs out there that actually center around mental health and issues like that,” he said. “A lot of people who commit crimes aren’t really bad people; they’re just in a bad situation.”

Foster said he wants to reintroduce the GED program, jail ministries and role models to help inmates.

He recognizes there is a lot to be done for the relationship between law enforcement and the community. He said in his 20 years in law enforcement, public opinion of police has changed for the worse.

“I don’t know what’s actually changed that if it’s the training or if it’s the lack of training,” said Foster. “You don’t mistreat people and expect people to treat you that good. So it has changed, but I think with the things that have happened recently, I think law enforcement is turning the corner now and it’s getting better.”

He said part of that is becoming more involved in the community and making law enforcement more visible and available.

“I think if we can get out and be more involved in the community, the community will see that and they’ll trust law enforcement better. I’ve already talked to Chief Austin, and we’ve got plans to go forward and do that.”

Foster credits many role models for shaping him into the person he is today, from coaches to teachers, to his childhood reverend. He said he has been humbled to find out he has had similar impacts on others’ lives.

“I always try to look for people with character,” said Foster. “I’m not perfect, and the world is not perfect, but the most important thing is, you know, we just have to be strong together.”

Most importantly, he wants to leave Bristol, Virginia a better place.

“I want to represent this Bristol, Virginia Citizens the best that I can do and make this office as good as it can be, and leave it in great shape for the next sheriff .”

Foster said he hopes the next generation stays to help Bristol, Virginia to continue to grow stronger.