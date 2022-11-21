BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Superintendent Keith Perrigan announced that Bristol, Virginia Public Schools will not be open Tuesday.

Perrigan said in an email sent to faculty and staff that a large number of student and staff absences led to the decision.

Although classroom doors will not open on Nov. 22, Perrigan said that childcare will be available at Van Pelt from 8 a.m. through 3 p.m. for symptom-free elementary students whose parents work.

Custodians will deep clean the facilities as they are closed.