BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – With Virginia’s General Assembly moving forward with a bill that would make masks optional in all schools, school leaders in Bristol, Virginia worried the move could have ramifications down the road.

Bristol, Virginia Public Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan said the district moved to a mask-optional policy on Jan. 24 after Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order giving parents the ability to opt-out.

Now, state legislators in the House and Senate have passed a bill that would strengthen Virginia’s ban on mask mandates. It requires schools to provide in-person instruction and give parents the option to unmask their children at school.

Youngkin voiced his support of the bill in a tweet on Monday saying the bill “will give parents a choice regarding their child’s health, education, upbringing, and care.”

Perrigan said he is ready for masks to come off in Bristol schools, but disagreed with taking the decision-making ability away from schools.

“I believe that this decision is best made at the local level,” Perrigan said. “School divisions throughout Southwest Virginia throughout the pandemic have demonstrated that if we’re given the capacity to make decisions, we do the right thing for our community and our students.”

The legislation would take away the district’s ability to re-institute a universal mask mandate if cases reached high levels.

Perrigan was also concerned the legislation could have further implications on local decision-making for school districts.

“Even though I agree that it’s time for us to start moving away from masks, there are other things in the future where I think that local school boards should be making those decisions,” Perrigan said. “I worry about the precedence that this decision makes.”

Malisa Kenney, a Bristol parent, said she will continue masking her children at school regardless of the bill, but said it should stay the parents’ decision.

“It’s everybody’s choice. Everybody has a choice,” Kenney said. “My kids are still wearing a mask because that’s my choice.”

Perrigan said schools did see an increase in cases after lifting the universal mandate in January. As of the last update to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard on Friday, the district had 26 active student cases.

The district is continuing its recommendation to parents that students should wear masks.

“We’ve encouraged wearing masks even after the executive order came into effect is because we want to make sure folks have access to in-person learning,” Perrigan said.

Since the district started offering an opt-out in January, Perrigan said the district has seen about 25 percent of parents have opted their children out as of Monday.

Kenney said she still feels safe sending her kids to school if the opt-out numbers stay low.

“You’re going to be safer. The parents are going to want to keep their kids safe,” Kenney said.

Perrigan said the district’s COVID numbers have started to decrease since the peak of the Omicron variant. He said that could drive more opt-outs in the district.

“As our numbers decline throughout our community and throughout our schools, I think we’ll see more and more families make that choice,” Perrigan said.

Perrigan added that he anticipated a lifting of staff mask mandates in schools, which he said would improve learning. He said that requirement is currently in place under Va. Department of Labor and Industry guidance.

If signed by Youngkin as expected, the bill could include a emergency clause that would allow it to become effective as soon as the end of the month.