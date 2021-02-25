Bristol, Va. School Board to consider legal action over COVID-19 restrictions

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia School Board will meet next week to consider taking legal action over the governor’s latest decision on COVID-19 restrictions.

On Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam said the state will ease some COVID-19 restrictions beginning March 1, including allowing outdoor entertainment venues to operate at 30 percent capacity with a 1,000-person cap.

Meanwhile, high school sporting event spectators, including the band and cheerleaders, will be limited to 250 people.

Bristol, Virginia Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan believes this is discriminatory.

“The band and the cheerleaders are every bit as much of a participant in Friday night and Saturday afternoon activities as our football team is,” Perrigan said.

The School Board will meet next Tuesday at 6 p.m. to discuss potential litigation.