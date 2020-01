BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — One roadway in Bristol, Virginia is currently being affected due to downed power lines from Saturday evening’s storm system.

A portion of Old Abingdon Highway is currently closed and is expected to open later today.

City Manager Randall Eads issued the following statement to News Channel 11.

“Old Abingdon Highway in Bristol, VA is closed from East Valley Drive to Beaverview Drive. We expect these roads to be open later today as soon as the power lines are repaired.”