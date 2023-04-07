BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities resort has been honored on a national scale.

Nicewonder Farm & Vineyard in Bristol, Virginia has been named one of the 10 best new resorts in the United States by Travel and Leisure.

The resort comes in at number 7 on the list.

The inn is not only a luxury overnight destination but also the grounds for a winery and fine dining experience.

According to the Nicewonder Farm website, the inn consists of 28 luxury boutique rooms, 9 luxe yurts, and a penthouse suite overlooking the Virginia Highlands.