Bristol, Va. Red Cross responded to 6 fires throughout Southwest Virginia Tuesday

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Red Cross revealed the agency responded to six fires throughout the Southwest Virginia region on Tuesday.

According to a release, Red Cross assisted families in Bristol, Russell County, Scott County, Wise County and Wythe County.

The emergency assistance helped 12 adults and four children with shelter, food and clothing needs, the agency released.

The American Red Cross provided tips to help avoid house fires amid an increase in incidents. These tips include the following:

Never leave cooking unattended

Keep all items that can catch on fire such as blankets, curtains and clothing at least 3 feet from any heat source such as candles and spacer heaters

Ensure smoke alarms are fewer than 10 years old and work on every floor

For those without a working smoke alarm, click here for assistance.