Bristol, Va. Public Schools: ‘We’re Hiring!’ notice for displaced Cabela’s employees

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- In a post on social media Monday, officials with Bristol, Virginia Public Schools made it known they have several openings for any employees recently displaced by Cabela’s closure.

The school system listed several jobs including bus aide, custodial temp, and school nutrition worker.

Cabela’s at the Falls retail development has closed and officials said inventory would be moving to Bass Pro Shops at The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee.

For more information about the job postings, you can visit THIS website.

