Bristol, Va. Public Schools offers training assistance as system sees bus driver shortage

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol, Va. Public Schools say that they are dealing with a shortage of bus drivers.

The bus driver shortage is causing many drivers to have to take on double duty.

“A lot of us are having to double up on positions. some of us double up on bus routes, our bus aides go between different buses,” said BVPS Transportation Specialist Dan Birchfield.

Full and part-time positions are available and the school system says that it will help drivers through getting their commercial driver’s license (CDL) and training, which usually takes about a month.

Full-time positions come with benefits, and part-time positions are offered with competitive wages and will get about 25 hours per week.

“We’ll help you get your learner’s permit for class B CDL and lead you all through the training requirements, driving hours, classroom hours, all the way up through taking your field test at the DMV to get fully licensed,” Birchfield added.

The school district also said that it is in need of bus aides, maintenance workers and custodial staff.

The position of bus aide is a part-time job and is responsible for maintaining order on the bus by making sure that kids are seated, as well as other responsibilities.

To apply for jobs with the school system, visit the Bristol Virginia Public Schools website or click here.