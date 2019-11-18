Bristol VA Public Schools, Bristol TN City Schools to have additional police presences Monday after online threat made

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol Virginia Public Schools and Bristol Tennessee City Schools will be on extra alert on Monday after a middle school student made officials aware of an online threat made by a student, saying a weapon would be brought to a school.

According to a post on the school district’s Facebook page by Superintendent Dr. Keith Perrigan, they were alerted by a middle school student to the generic threat of a weapon being brought to a school on Monday.

The post reportedly did not include the name of a certain school, the name of the student or the school district.

BVPS said in the post that the Bristol Virginia Police Department is currently investigating, and additional police presence will be at each school on Monday.

The post says they have no reason to believe anyone is in danger, but precautions are being taken.

Bristol Tennessee City Schools also posted to Facebook saying BVPS had contacted them regarding the incident.

BTCS will also have additional police presences at their schools on Monday, and both school districts said they would be extra vigilant throughout the day.