Bristol, VA primary school celebrates student who beat cancer

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – One Bristol, Virginia primary school spent Friday riding for a good cause as one of their own wraps up cancer treatment.
Sullins Academy recognized Junior Kindergartener Gavin with a Saint Jude Trike-a-Thon.
The ride signifies nearing the finish line of cancer treatments.
The academy also celebrated Gavin with a bounce house, bean bag toss and even penning notes to his nurses and doctors.
In a matter of 10 days, the academy’s family and friends have raised $5,000 for Saint Jude Children’s Hospital.