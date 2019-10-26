Bristol, VA primary school celebrates student who beat cancer

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – One Bristol, Virginia primary school spent Friday riding for a good cause as one of their own wraps up cancer treatment.

Sullins Academy recognized Junior Kindergartener Gavin with a Saint Jude Trike-a-Thon.

The ride signifies nearing the finish line of cancer treatments.

The academy also celebrated Gavin with a bounce house, bean bag toss and even penning notes to his nurses and doctors.

In a matter of 10 days, the academy’s family and friends have raised $5,000 for Saint Jude Children’s Hospital.

