BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Virginia Police Department is warning the public after several credit card readers have been found on gas pumps.

According to a post from BVPD, eight card readers were found on pumps at the Roadrunner Market on West Euclid Avenue.

The card readers are nearly impossible to notice, police report.

BVPD warns people in the community to frequently check their card records for any discrepancies.