Bristol, Va. Police urge Virginia High students to leave bags home after reported threat

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- The Bristol, Virginia Police Department has investigated a potential threat reported at Virginia High School.

Police said the threat came in prior to school closing for Christmas break, but it specifically referenced January 6th when students return to class.

The Bristol Police Department has investigated the alleged threat, but have not yet identified the source. Officials said they have no reason to believe the alleged threat is credible, but as always, they said they will take appropriate steps out of an abundance of caution.

In response to the alleged threat, the Bristol Police Department and Sheriff’s Office will provide an additional presence at the high school and students will be scanned through metal detectors upon arrival.

District officials ask high school students to leave all book bags and other bags at home, but laptops and chargers can be carried separately.



Officials are still working to determine the source of the threat. The exact content of the threat has not been made public.

If your child knows anything about this situation, please contact the police or school system.