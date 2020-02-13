Bristol, Va. police: Two arrested after multiple drugs, cash seized in traffic stop

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Two men were arrested on February 3 after a traffic stop on Rhode Island Avenue revealed multiple drugs and cash.

According to a release from the City of Bristol Virginia Police Department, Christopher Parker and Claude Mosley, both of Kingsport, were arrested after a search of their vehicle and themselves led to the seizure of 54 grams of methamphetamine, Hydrocodone and $2,615 in cash.

Parker, 46, was arrested and charged with Possession of More Than 10 grams of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Mosley, 50, was arrested and charged with Possession of More Than 28 grams of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute. Mosley also had two outstanding warrants.

They are both being held in the Bristol, Virginia Jail with no bond.