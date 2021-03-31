Bristol, Va. Police seeking information about missing woman

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia Police Criminal Investigations Division is asking for information on the whereabouts of a missing 29-year-old woman.

Melanie Rigoulot was last seen by her father on March 26 in Bristol, Virginia.

Police report that Rigoulot has missed scheduled appointments and has not answered any phone calls from family members and friends. She is 5-feet tall, 120lbs with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Sgt. Steven Crawford with the Bristol, Va. Police Department at 423-502-2059.

Police say you can remain anonymous.