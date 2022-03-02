BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD) is looking for an 86-year-old woman who reportedly has health and memory problems.

A release from the BVPD states that Darcus Christian was last seen by her son around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Abingdon. At 9 p.m., a deputy with the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office spoke with her at a gas station and gave her directions to Bristol.

The BVPD reports Christian has “memory problems and health problems that needs regular medical attention.”

Christian drives a 2020 Toyota Corolla that is dark blue in color. She has a Virginia license plate number of ZU8547, according to the BVPD. The picture below is not Christian’s actual vehicle, but authorities provided it as a sample photo.

Photo courtesy of the Bristol Virginia Police Department

Anyone with information about Christian’s location is asked to call the BVPD at 276-645-7400.