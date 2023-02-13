BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child.

Police say they are trying to find 15-year-old Hannah Joyner, who was last seen at her home in Bristol around 7 p.m. Monday.

Joyner has autism and other medical needs, according to police.

She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a red and black Spiderman hooded sweatshirt.

Joyner is 5-foot-7 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on where she may be is asked to call the Bristol, Virginia Police Department at 276-645-7400.