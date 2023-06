BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD) is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old.

According to the BVPD, Hannah Joyner was last seen in her Bristol home Saturday around 1:30 a.m.

No other information regarding Joyner was released.

The BVPD asks that anyone with information on her whereabouts contact police at 276-645-7400 or 276-645-7403.