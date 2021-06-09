Bristol, Va. police respond to Walmart after call about possible hostage situation

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Police in Bristol, Virginia responded to the Walmart on Lee Highway Wednesday after receiving a call about a possible hostage situation that police now say was likely a scam.

According to Captain Maynard Ratcliff of the Bristol Virginia Police Department, a father and son trucking team received a phone call, during which the caller said a family member of theirs was being held hostage in Florida.

The father and son were told by the caller to withdraw money for the safe return of the family member.

When BVPD was first contacted around 11 a.m., responders believed they were being called to a hostage situation at Walmart. Several officers arrived at the store.

Ratcliff said the call is believed to be tied to a scam.

Officers searched the truck, trailer and cabin of the vehicle to be safe. Ratcliff says nothing of concern was found during the search.