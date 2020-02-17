Bristol, VA police: Person threatening to jump off building in downtown Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A person is threatening to jump off a building in downtown Bristol, Virginia, according to police.

Captain Maynard Ratcliffe of the Bristol Virginia Police Department told News Channel 11 that around 7:10 a.m. on Monday morning, crews were responding to a person threatening to jump from a building in downtown.

The exact location of the person is unknown at this time.

