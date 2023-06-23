BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing 13-year-old girl who has autism.

The police department is trying to locate Kennady Abigayle Branch.

Police said Kennady’s father, Dabian Branch, made an agreement Thursday with the Department of Children’s Services to temporarily place the child with family members while an investigation was conducted.

However, Dabian Branch took Kennady from the family members on Friday, the police department said. Children’s Services assumed custody of the child and reported her missing to the police.

Dabian Branch was located and arrested by police on Friday but Kennady was not with him.

Dabian Branch (Photo: Bristol, Virginia Police Department)

The police department said Kennady is autistic and nonverbal.

Anyone with information on her possible location is asked to call the Bristol, Virginia Police Department at 276-645-7400.

Police charged Dabian Branch with cruelty to children and possession of a schedule II drug. He is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.