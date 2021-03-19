Bristol, Va. police looking for burglary, assault suspect

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a burglary and assault suspect.

The Bristol, Virginia Police Department is looking for Robert Johnson, Jr.

The police department says Johnson is wanted on warrants for malicious wounding and burglary.

He should be considered “armed and dangerous,” according to police.

The department says Johnson may be traveling in a light blue Hyundai Accent with Virginia plate USE-2484.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bristol, Virginia police at 276-645-7400 or local authorities if they are outside of Bristol, Virginia.