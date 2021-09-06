Bristol, Va. police investigating shots fired call at gas station Monday morning

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – An investigation is underway after police were called to a possible shots fired situation at a Bristol, Virginia gas station Monday morning.

According to Detective Sergeant Steve Crawford of the Bristol, Virginia Police Department, officers were called to the BP gas station and Roadrunner Market on Lee Highway at 6:12 a.m.

Crawford said a shell casing was recovered from the scene, but no injuries were reported. BVPD has not identified any possible suspects in the investigation.

As of late Monday morning, BVPD is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call BVPD at 276-645-7400.