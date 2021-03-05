Bristol, Va. police investigating after reported attempted kidnapping of juvenile girl

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Virginia Police Department is investigating after two men allegedly attempted to kidnap a girl walking home from school.

According to BVPD Detective Sergeant Steve Crawford, the juvenile girl was walking home near the intersection of Lee Highway and Euclid Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.

The girl told investigators that a vehicle approached from behind her with two men inside.

Crawford told News Channel 11 the girl reported hearing one of them say “go get her.” At that time, one of the men got out of the vehicle and began following her on foot.

According to Crawford, the girl was not far from home and was able to run there and get inside safely.

The suspects left the area once she was home, according to Crawford.

The girl described both men in the vehicle as Black men, and the one who exited was of average build.

Crawford said investigators currently believe the vehicle involved was a dark gray or charcoal Chevrolet Impala.

BVPD is seeking to identify the suspects and is searching for additional witnesses.