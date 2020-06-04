Bristol, Va. Police ‘flooded with calls’ about social media rumors

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with the Bristol, Virginia Police Department posted a statement on Facebook Thursday after rumors circulated on social media about “riots and destruction.”

The post said in part, “Today, our department has been flooded with calls from concerned citizens and business owners in regard to rumors of riots and destruction in the Exit 7 and downtown areas. Rest assured that we and the surrounding area law enforcement agencies are aware of this. We are still investigating and can find no credible information to support these rumors.”

The post also addressed two previously scheduled peaceful protests set to take place on June 6 that have now been canceled, according to officials.

Bristol, Virginia Police added in Thursday’s post that “We will continue to monitor the situation and appropriate action will be taken should the need arise.”