UPDATE: Missing Bristol, Va woman located

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — UPDATE – According to Bristol, Virginia police, Mary Ann Heuer has been located.

Heuer had last been seen on State Street with her husband on Christmas Eve.

According to Detective Sergeant Steven Crawford of the Bristol Virginia Police Department, Heuer has been found as of 12:46 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Bristol Virginia Police Department is asking for your help to find a missing person.

According to police, Mary Ann Heuer was last seen walking on State Street in the downtown district with her husband.

Investigators say around 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Heuer was asking people downtown to drive her to the northern Virginia region.

Heuer reportedly needs medication and may not know where her home is.

She was last seen wearing a blue, white and purple plaid long sleeve shirt with jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call BVP at (276) 645-7400 or call 911.