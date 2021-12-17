Bristol, Va. police asking for help locating missing woman

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance with locating a missing woman who has not been heard from in weeks.

The Bristol, Virginia Police Department is trying to locate Rebecca Branscome, 44.

The police department said Branscome was staying at a hotel in the Exit 7 area when her family last spoke with her over the phone on Nov. 26.

She is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighing 137 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Branscome’s location is asked to call police at 276-645-7400.