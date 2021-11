BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old.

The police department is trying to find Zack James Hardie.

Hardie left his home in Bristol on Nov. 1 and has not spoken with his family since, according to police.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the police department at 276-645-7400.