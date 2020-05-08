Bristol, Va. officials: Hard Rock International only casino to submit proposal for operation

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- As of Friday evening, the deadline has officially passed for casino gaming operators to submit proposals for a planned casino and resort in Bristol, Virginia.

According to Bristol, Virginia City Manager Randy Eads, only one proposal was submitted.

Hard Rock International as the sole proposal.

It was announced late last year that Hard Rock was named the operator for the proposed casino at the former Bristol Mall.

We’re told the city will now review the proposal and vote at an upcoming city council meeting on May 26.