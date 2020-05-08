Breaking News
TDH: 14,441 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5:30

Bristol, Va. officials: Hard Rock International only casino to submit proposal for operation

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Source: Bristol Resort and Casino

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- As of Friday evening, the deadline has officially passed for casino gaming operators to submit proposals for a planned casino and resort in Bristol, Virginia.

According to Bristol, Virginia City Manager Randy Eads, only one proposal was submitted.

Hard Rock International as the sole proposal.

It was announced late last year that Hard Rock was named the operator for the proposed casino at the former Bristol Mall.

We’re told the city will now review the proposal and vote at an upcoming city council meeting on May 26.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss