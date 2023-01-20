BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Virginia police officer fired one shot at an individual who was inside a vehicle parked in the back parking lot of the Delta Hotel Marriott on Linden Drive off of Exit 7 of Interstate 81 Friday afternoon.

Capt. Maynard Ratcliff of the Bristol, Virginia Police Department said officers were called to the hotel about the vehicle that had been parked in the lot for an extended time. When they arrived at the scene, the officers approached the vehicle and found a single male in the car.

“Sometime during that interaction with him, one of our officers was forced to fire a gunshot, ” Ratcliff said.

The captain said no one was injured in the incident and the individual fled the scene in the vehicle.

“He’s out of the area and there is no danger to the public,” Ratcliff said.

No further details were released.

An investigation into the shooting is being conducted by the Virginia State Police.