BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The City of Bristol, Virginia is asking for opinions from its residents to help define how the city will use its community development funding from 2020 to 2025.

The city posted to Facebook on Monday with a link to their community survey.

The survey will supply Bristol, Virginia with input for their five-year consolidated plan and how to best use its Community Development Block Grant.

