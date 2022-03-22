BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – In October 2021, the Bristol, Virginia City Council voted 3 to 2 in favor of closing the jail and becoming a part of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority.

The vote set a much bigger process into motion, a process that’s necessary when it comes to final approval and making the actual transition to the regional facility.

Neal Osborne, the Vice Mayor of Bristol, Virginia said they’re waiting to hear back from officials with the Regional Jail Authority regarding approval before they bring the decision back to the council for another vote. Osborne said he and the council were told that decision would be handed down in spring.

While he expects the decision any day now, Osborne still stands behind his original vote of no. He said this move will not only remove the current aspect of local control but will also cost the city nearly $3 million to make the full transition.

“We have to but into the regional jail. We have to pay extra to become a member late because we’re coming in several years after everyone else, and then we become parties to their bond debt, which they incur when they build onto the jail or expand it or improve it,” said Osborne.

He said not only is that a lot of money, but it comes at a time when the city is already in a ‘tight budget season’ due to costs they’re also incurring when it comes to fixing the smell of the landfill.

He said that $3 million will have to come from the general fund.

Osborne said he also worries about how this will negatively impact those who are currently housed at the jail along with the current staff.

“Anything that we can do to hopefully alleviate some of the stress that people have if they have a family member in jail or they work for the jail, we’ll do whatever we can, but it’s a tough situation,” said Osborne.

Sheriff Tyrone Foster is also worried about his staff and the families of those who have loved ones in the jail.

“I guess the fact of the matter is, if it’s going to happen, they’d like to know if and when it’s going to happen,” Foster said. “People that are incarcerated, a lot of the time aren’t bad people, they just have bad situations. Sometimes the circumstances where families come to visit, although they haven’t been able to visit much because of COVID, it’s easier for them to get here to Bristol than it is to go to a regional jail that’s 25 or 30 miles away.”

Fortunately, all of the existing staff at the jail have been extended positions at the Regional Jail Facility in Abingdon once the transition occurs. Foster said as of Tuesday, they will be employed in Bristol until at least June 30.

He said there are a lot of pieces to the puzzle and a lot of concerns surrounding this move other than just job loss.

Foster said once the jail is closed, it poses the question of what will happen with the building. While the building will revert back to the city, it’s unknown what it will be repurposed into, if at all. Foster said he also does not know where the sheriff’s office and magistrate’s office will be relocated to.

While the official approval has yet to be handed back to the city council, Stephen Clear, the Superintendent at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority said everything is in motion.

“At this point in time, all the jurisdictions have passed the resolutions and we went to the state bonding agency, and they have approved the consolidation of the bonds for the city of Bristol to join us so everything is prepared to join us at this time. Everything has been approved at the state level and it’s being handled by attorneys right now to make sure all of the documents are correct,” said Clear.

He said they’ve already conducted a number of practice runs to pick up and receive inmates from Bristol. He said over the past year and a half, they’ve housed anywhere from 70 to 100 inmates from the Bristol facility.

While Foster said the current facility holds anywhere from 100 to 115 inmates on a given day, Clear said their facility in Abingdon is more than capable of housing those additional numbers.

When the approval comes back from the Regional Jail Authority, it will go before the council for a final vote, and if the majority passes, the transition will begin. Osborne estimates it will take about a year to transition fully.