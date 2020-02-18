Bristol, Va. Kroger donates $10,000 lottery bonus to 2 nonprofits

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A local grocery store has donated its $10,000 lottery bonus from the Virginia Lottery to two area nonprofits.

According to a release from the Hodges Partnership, the Kroger on Midway Street donated $5,000 each to Jericho Shriners Temple and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.

Kroger received the bonus after a $1 million winning lottery ticket was purchased by Mildred Semones at the store.

Semones’ ticket was purchased in January.