Bristol, Va. Kroger donates $10,000 lottery bonus to 2 nonprofits

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photos: Hodges Partnership

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A local grocery store has donated its $10,000 lottery bonus from the Virginia Lottery to two area nonprofits.

According to a release from the Hodges Partnership, the Kroger on Midway Street donated $5,000 each to Jericho Shriners Temple and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.

Kroger received the bonus after a $1 million winning lottery ticket was purchased by Mildred Semones at the store.

PREVIOUS: Bristol woman wins a cool million from Virginia Lottery playing Powerball

Semones’ ticket was purchased in January.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss