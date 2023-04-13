BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Police, firefighters and other emergency personnel will take part in an active shooter drill in Bristol, Virginia.

A release from the City of Bristol states that the drill will take place at one of the city’s schools on an unannounced date. School will not be in session on the day the drill takes place, the release said.

Residents may hear blank gunshots being fired and see people on stretchers, but the city advises that this is all part of the drill. The training will work to better prepare first responders in the event of a tragedy, the release states.

The training will also cause congestion in some parts of Bristol, and the city asks that drivers who see an influx of emergency personnel avoid the area and find an alternate route.