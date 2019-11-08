Bristol, Va. emergency crews respond to attempted suicide and house fire

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol, Virginia Police, Fire and EMS are on the scene of an attempted suicide and house fire on Bristol View Drive.

According to BVPD Capt. Maynard Ratcliff, a woman attempted suicide but did not succeed. It is also believed that she was the one who set the house on fire.

Emergency crews remain on the scene, working to put the fire out.

Sgt. Steve Crawford told a News Channel 11 crew that the woman was taken to a hospital. Her injuries and condition is unknown at this time.