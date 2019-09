BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia Fire Department’s Swiftwater Rescue Team is being deployed to help with potential water rescues as a result of Hurricane Dorian.

The team left Thursday afternoon for Chesterfield, Virginia, where they will await orders from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

The rescue team was deployed to Rainelle, West Virginia in June 2016 to assist with rescue operations during flooding. They were credited with rescuing 44 citizens and numerous pets.

