Bristol, Va council rejects rezoning request for proposed RV park

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – City leaders have decided against a rezoning request for a proposed RV park.

Tuesday evening, the City Council rejected a request from Long Crescent, LLC to rezone land along Long Crescent Drive from residential to commercial.

Four council members voted against the request while council member Kevin Wingard abstained.

Residents have spoken out against the proposal, which called for rezoning roughly 19 acres of undeveloped residential land into a business zone to build a campground.

