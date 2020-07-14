Bristol, Va. Council passes resolution asking for casino referendum placed on November ballot

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia City Council voted Tuesday night in favor of a resolution that would ask for a referendum allowing casinos in the city.
The resolution “direct(s) the filing of a petition for writ of election to hold a referendum on casino gaming at 500 Gate City Highway, Bristol, Virginia.”
The city was notified by the Virginia Lottery on July 9th that approval to proceed with the local referendum was granted.
If approved by the court, the referendum would be held on November 3, 2020.
According to the resolution, the question would be presented to voters as:
“Shall casino gaming be permitted at a casino gaming establishment in the City of Bristol, Virginia at 500 Gate City Highway, Bristol, Virginia 24201 (former Bristol Mall) as may be approved by the Virginia Lottery Board?”Bristol, Va. Referendum Resolution
You can read the full resolution below.
The Bristol Resort & Casino team sent News Channel 11 the following statement about the vote:
“We want to thank the Bristol, Virginia City Council for its leadership this week. We look forward to Bristol voters having the opportunity this fall to approve bringing the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol for our community.
Our City leaders are sending a strong message that they are committed to a bright economic future for all our local residents and families and for our local business community. This includes more tax revenue to fuel significant funding increases for our local needs, including reducing the city’s debt, and more money for schools, teachers and first responders. This also includes more good paying jobs to help lower our unemployment rate and put more money back into the Bristol economy.”Bristol Resort & Casino