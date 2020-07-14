Bristol, Va. Council passes resolution asking for casino referendum placed on November ballot

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia City Council voted Tuesday night in favor of a resolution that would ask for a referendum allowing casinos in the city.

The resolution “direct(s) the filing of a petition for writ of election to hold a referendum on casino gaming at 500 Gate City Highway, Bristol, Virginia.”

The city was notified by the Virginia Lottery on July 9th that approval to proceed with the local referendum was granted.

If approved by the court, the referendum would be held on November 3, 2020.

According to the resolution, the question would be presented to voters as:

“Shall casino gaming be permitted at a casino gaming establishment in the City of Bristol, Virginia at 500 Gate City Highway, Bristol, Virginia 24201 (former Bristol Mall) as may be approved by the Virginia Lottery Board?” Bristol, Va. Referendum Resolution

You can read the full resolution below.

The Bristol Resort & Casino team sent News Channel 11 the following statement about the vote: