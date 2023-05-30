BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia City Council voted Tuesday to increase non-residential waste collection fees and waste container permit fees.

For non-residential collection of 95-gallon containers, quarterly fees will increase from $120 to $150 for the first container and from $60 to $75 for each additional container. For 300-gallon containers, rates will increase from $240 to $270 for the first container and from $120 to $135 for each additional container.

The following commercial trash container permit fees will also increase:

Permanent container permits Less than six cubic yards: $180 annually (previously $150) Six to less than eight cubic yards: $255 annually (previously $225) Eight cubic yards or larger: $330 annually (previously $300)

Temporary use container permits Less than 11 cubic yards: $72 quarterly (previously $60) 11 to less than 21 cubic yards: $102 quarterly (previously $90) 21 cubic yards or larger: $132 quarterly (previously $120)

Weekly container permits: $30 weekly (previously $25)

The new fees will go into effect on July 1.

The City Council voted to increase residential trash pickup fees last week as the city looks to offset the costs of the city’s troubled and now-closed landfill.