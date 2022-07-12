BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia city leaders approved a special use permit to allow the construction of an apartment complex at The Falls retail development.

Under the proposal, 180 to 210 units with a mixture of one, two, and three-bedroom units would be located in six buildings within the development near the existing Hobby Lobby.

The City Council approved the permit in a 5–1 vote on Tuesday.

During the council meeting, a representative of the company over The Falls development said it has been a struggle securing retail stores and the residential project could help lure more retail in the future.

City council members also noted the city is facing a housing shortage and that some employees of the new Bristol Casino are having to drive to work from other localities.