BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia City Council gave initial approval Tuesday to installing speed cameras in highway work zones and school crossing zones.

A study conducted last year in three Bristol school zones logged more than 6,000 speed violations above 11 miles per hour.

With the new cameras, anyone driving over 11 miles per hour would receive a $100 fine. The cameras would be operational 30 minutes before school starts and 30 minutes after school ends.

The measure was approved on first reading and will have to be approved on second reading for final approval.